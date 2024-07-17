Dell launches XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus AI PCs with Snapdragon chipsets in India; check price, specs, more

Dell has launched two new laptop series including Dell XPS 13 and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus in India today. They both come with a new Copilot+ AI key. The Dell XPS 13 laptop is the first XPS series model to come with a Copilot+ powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor. The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is powered by the latest Snapdragon X Plus chipset.

Dell XPS 13, Dell Inspiron 14 Plus India price, availability, sale offers

Dell XPS 13 comes in two storage options while the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is launched in two storage options. The XPS 13 base model is available at Rs 1,39,990 while the top-end variant is launched at Rs 1,69,990. The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus base model is launched at Rs 1,15,590 and the top-emd variant will cost you Rs 1,19,590.

Both the laptops are now available across Dell.com, DES, Croma, Reliance Retail, Vijay Sales, and Amazon.in.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get a Da Milano bag worth Rs 15,499 at just Rs 999 on the purchase of Dell XPS 13. Customers buying Inspiron 14 Plus will get a Sennheiser headset worth Rs 8,990 for just Rs 1,999.

Dell XPS 13, Dell Inspiron 14 Plus specifications

The Dell XPS 13 is powered by the Snapdragon X1 Elite CPU coupled with Adreno GPU that offers good performance with lower power consumption. The XPS 13 offers up to 27-hour battery life on a single charge. In terms of screen, it features a 13.4-inch OLED touch panel with 3K resolution, 400-nit brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage.

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is powered by Snapdragon X Plus chipset that offers versatile performance. It features a 14-inch touch IPS display that supports Dolby Vision. It even lets you enjoy up to 21 hours of local video playback or 15 hours of streaming 4K content on a single charge. The Inspiron 14 Plus prioritizes security too, featuring dual microphones for clear audio recording and Qualcomm's Always-On Sensing technology. This technology allows for secure logins and protects your screen content from prying eyes when you step away.