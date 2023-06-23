Demand for generative AI courses skyrocketed in last 6 months, says co-founder of Great Learning

The demand for generative AI courses has experienced an unprecedented surge in the past four to five months, both in India and internationally, with the United States witnessing remarkable growth, said Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder of Great Learning.

"In the last five to six months, the demand that we are seeing for generative AI courses, not just in the Indian audience segment but also internationally, especially in the US, has gone through the roof; it's a massive ramp-up. Now, because we know that's happening, we know that this is the cue that people want to learn generative AI. Let's have the right course, let's partner with the right organisations, the right university, so that they get that skill set and thereby become employable," Nair said at BT Best B-Schools & HR Summit.

Speaking about edtech’s impact on education, he said thiBTs extraordinary increase in demand highlights edtech’s role in providing industry-aligned skills, which calls for better collaboration between organisations and universities.

“All the skills that are being provided have to be in sync with what the industry needs. That is perhaps the biggest advantage for us (edtech companies). We're all working very closely with the organizations at the other end. What candidates will be learning would actually be really hands-on and applicable, such that they can go and add value to their respective organizations," he added.

Raghav Gupta, Managing Director of Coursera, emphasised on the significant role played by the industry as an educator.

“Industry as an educator has a big role to play as well. If I'm doing an MBA at an IIM or the SP Jain, and I want to work in digital marketing, it makes a lot of sense for me to also get a micro credential from Meta/Facebook because that has value in the market as well,” Gupta said.

Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, highlighted the crucial role played by edtech companies in bridging the gap between industry and educational institutions. Edtech platforms not only provide guidance to participants in selecting suitable programs but also offer personalized counseling sessions to working professionals. “Edtechs are offering counseling for working professional, giving them personalized sessions, making them understand which sorts of programs are helpful, which leads to higher enrollment ratios and supporting these learners in effectively learning the courses which is going to be helpful for their future perspective,” she said.