Demystifying the AI revolution in personal computing with Intel India PC Director Akshay Kamath

The advent of AI PCs represents a seismic departure from conventional computing paradigms, integrating dedicated AI acceleration capabilities across CPU, GPU, and NPU architectures. Kamath elucidates how this technological leap empowers users with real-time AI capabilities, enabling tasks that were once relegated to the realm of science fiction to be executed effortlessly on personal devices.

Related Articles

From simplifying mundane tasks such as transcribing conference calls to unleashing the creative potential of content creation through AI-driven image and video editing, the possibilities presented by AI PCs are limitless. Kamath highlights Intel's concerted efforts in collaborating with over 100 independent software vendors, facilitating the integration of more than 300 AI-accelerated features and workloads tailored for AI PCs.

In this exclusive interview, Akshay Kamath, Director PC Client Category at Intel India, sheds light on the revolutionary advancements ushered in by the advent of AI-powered personal computers (PCs). Offering a glimpse into the future of computing, Kamath delves into the intricacies of Intel's latest innovation, the AI PC, and its transformative potential.

Furthermore, Kamath sheds light on the unparalleled enhancements offered by Intel Core Ultra processors compared to previous generations, underscoring significant leaps in performance, efficiency, and AI capabilities. From the adoption of cutting-edge Intel 4 process node technology to the integration of Foveros 3D packaging and Intel Arc GPU, the Intel Core Ultra processors redefine the benchmarks for client processors, setting new standards for efficiency and power.

PD: What are AI PCs and what advantages do they offer?

Akshay Kamath: The AI PC represents a new generation of personal computers integrated with dedicated AI acceleration capabilities across CPU, GPU and NPU (neural processing unit). The new NPU is a specialised accelerator designed to handle low-power AI and ML tasks directly on the PC as opposed to sending the data to be processed on the cloud. While GPUs and CPUs can also manage these workloads, the NPU excels at low-power sustained AI computations. Intel's collaboration with over 100 independent software vendors (ISVs) on more than 300 features and workloads is helping to enable new AI experiences on an AI PC powered by Intel Core Ultra.

There are multiple use cases that users can engage in today, for example, summarising meetings, presentation decks, emails, transcripts, and chat histories, or even conquering complex tasks like removing the background from images, separating the instruments of an audio track into individual layers or even generating images based on textual prompts, all with a few simple clicks. Intel's latest processors also supercharge content creation, transforming multi-hour tasks like object removal from photos and videos into something that can be accomplished with a few clicks in mere minutes. More than just a category, the AI PC represents a transformative shift in computing. This generation of Intel Core Ultra ushers in the age of AI PCs. Intel plans to scale AI on more than 100 million PCs through 2025.

PD: How is the AI PC ecosystem evolving?

Akshay Kamath: Intel is at the forefront of the AI PC revolution, integrating advanced AI capabilities into PC platforms. When we launched Intel Core Ultra, our first AI PC platform back in December, there were already a number of consumer applications that integrated AI capabilities, such as Audacity, GIMP, etc. Since then, more software vendors have infused their applications with AI features, and for our part, we have the AI PC Acceleration Program where we provide resources and necessary tools to both software and hardware vendors so that they can integrate AI into their products as efficiently as possible. Working with more than 100 ISVs and more than 300 AI-accelerated features, we will enable artificial intelligence (AI) on more than 100 million PCs through 2025

PD: In what ways will AI unlock new experiences?

Akshay Kamath: We can already see access to AI being democratised not just due to the widespread availability of Intel-powered AI PCs, but also thanks to extensive integration of AI in software that spans a wide spectrum of use cases ranging from something simple like transcribing a conference call to something complex like removing the background from a video file. There are several other generative AI use cases such as being able to generate images using a text prompt, separating individual instruments and vocals in a music track, summarising documents and many more that can all be done with an AI PC today. With time, we will see AI become more pervasive across our compute landscape.

Intel’s vision is to provide the best possible capabilities tuned at the platform level to deliver exciting new user experiences while preserving battery life and system responsiveness. Only Intel has the broad reach of hardware and software capabilities, and partners, to deliver on this vision from the PC/client all the way out to the edge. NPUs deliver on the need for high-efficiency, high-performance sustained AI inference for emerging needs in collaboration, content creation and consumption, productivity, and future OS needs.

PD: What sets AI PCs apart from traditional PCs?

Akshay Kamath: AI PCs distinguish themselves from traditional PCs by integrating dedicated AI acceleration capabilities across CPU, GPU, and NPU architectures. Intel's Core Ultra processor exemplifies this by being highly AI-capable and power-efficient, enabling users to execute AI workloads directly on the device without relying on cloud processing. This marks a significant shift in computing paradigms, empowering consumers with real-time AI capabilities. Moreover, software plays a pivotal role in enabling AI PCs, with Intel collaborating extensively with over 100 independent software vendors to develop more than 300 features and workloads tailored for AI PCs. The AI PC represents not just a product category but a transformative transition in computing, where Intel's Core Ultra processors pave the way for a new era of AI-driven personal computing experiences.

PD: Are AI PCs accessible to everyday consumers?

Akshay Kamath: Yes, AI-powered PCs equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors are readily accessible to everyday consumers with over 230 models worldwide from various OEMs like Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, MSI, and Samsung. These AI PCs are available for purchase both online and in physical stores since December 14, 2023.

PD: Enhancements in the Intel Core Ultra compared to previous generations

Akshay Kamath: The enhancements in the Intel Core Ultra compared to previous generations mark a significant leap in performance and efficiency. Being the first chip built on the Intel 4 process node, Intel Core Ultra processors signify the most substantial architectural shift in four decades. Utilising Foveros 3D packaging, they boast unparalleled power efficiency while delivering exceptional compute performance. Featuring the Intel Arc GPU, they offer approximately double the graphics performance compared to earlier processor generations. Moreover, Intel Core Ultra leads in AI at scale, enabling three times more ISV experiences than competitors. Comparing Gen-over-Gen performance, Intel Core Ultra demonstrates remarkable energy efficiency improvements:

40% more energy efficiency in day-to-day activities

20% less power consumption during web browsing

28% less power usage in video calls

40% less power consumption on a busy desktop

25% less power usage while streaming Netflix

2.5 times more energy efficiency when executing code via the NPU compared to the previous generation without an accelerator.