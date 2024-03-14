scorecardresearch
Intel’s India move: Exec VP Christoph Schell confirms country as separate business region

Santhosh Vishwanathan, MD and VP of the India Region at Intel, will spearhead the leadership of this newly designated region in the interim.

Intel India made a significant announcement during the Intel AI summit held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 12. Christoph Schell, Intel’s Chief Commercial Officer, revealed that India has been designated as a distinct geography for Intel, marking it as the fifth region for the company's business operations. This move separates India from Intel's APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) operations, underlining the nation's strategic importance in Intel's global framework and acknowledging the vast opportunities it presents.

"We see increasing growth, opportunities, and momentum in our business in India. Creation of India as a separate region is an indicator of the business and resulting growth opportunities that lie ahead of us as a company. With creation of India as a separate region, we are enabling our team here to move with more speed and agility to best serve our customers," said Christoph Schell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Intel.

Published on: Mar 14, 2024, 6:52 AM IST
