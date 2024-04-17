Intel builds world’s largest neuromorphic system Hala Point to enable more sustainable AI

Intel has made waves in the technology world today with the construction of the largest neuromorphic system globally. Dubbed "Hala Point," this colossal innovation, initially deployed at Sandia National Laboratories, represents a significant leap forward in artificial intelligence (AI) research, promising to reshape the landscape of computational efficiency and sustainability.

At the heart of Hala Point lies Intel’s Loihi 2 processor, a marvel of engineering designed to emulate the intricate workings of the human brain. This ambitious project builds upon Intel's previous endeavour, the Pohoiki Springs research system, introducing architectural enhancements that boast over 10 times the neuron capacity and up to 12 times higher performance.

In a statement, Mike Davies, director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab at Intel Labs, highlighted the urgency driving this pioneering venture: "The computing cost of today’s AI models is rising at unsustainable rates. The industry needs fundamentally new approaches capable of scaling. For that reason, we developed Hala Point, which combines deep learning efficiency with novel brain-inspired learning and optimisation capabilities."

What sets Hala Point apart is its ability to achieve unparalleled computational efficiencies, surpassing 15 trillion 8-bit operations per second per watt (TOPS/W) while executing conventional deep neural networks. This level of efficiency rivals and even surpasses architectures reliant on graphics processing units (GPU) and central processing units (CPU), marking a significant milestone in AI hardware development.

The implications of Hala Point's capabilities are far-reaching. From real-time continuous learning for AI applications to scientific and engineering problem-solving, logistics, smart city infrastructure management, and large language models (LLMs), the potential applications span a multitude of fields.

Craig Vineyard, Hala Point Team Lead at Sandia National Laboratories, emphasised the impact of this advancement on research endeavours: "Working with Hala Point improves our Sandia team’s capability to solve computational and scientific modeling problems. Conducting research with a system of this size will allow us to keep pace with AI’s evolution in fields ranging from commercial to defense to basic science."

Although currently a research prototype, Hala Point paves the way for practical advancements that could revolutionise AI deployment. By enabling LLMs to learn continuously from new data, the system offers a promising solution to mitigate the unsustainable training burden associated with widespread AI implementations.