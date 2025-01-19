‘Diabetes capital...’: Nithin Kamath announces India’s first Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program for longevity

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath, who is also a big advocate for a fitness, announced his latest venture in the healthcare arena. Kamath’s latest venture provides an opportunity for scientists, technologists, and aspiring entrepreneurs to build solutions suited for the Indian healthcare system.

In a recent post on X (formally Twitter), Kamath wrote, “We recently partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to create India’s first Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) Program for longevity.”

“Longevity isn’t just about living longer — it’s about living better. This program provides an opportunity for scientists, technologists, and aspiring entrepreneurs to build solutions at the intersection of deep science and technology,” he added.

The Zerodha CEO added that India needs accessible and affordable healthcare solutions, and this program serves as a platform to encourage such innovation. “The selected teams will work closely with IISc faculty at @LongevityIndia and our team at @Rainmatterin,” read his post.

Kamath, who is a fitness enthusiast, highlighted how India is already the diabetes capital of the world, and the country is facing a growing number of other health challenges. “The scale and scope of these challenges are such that the government alone won’t be able to solve everything—we’ll need creative solutions from entrepreneurs. This is one reason why we started backing startups working on making Indians healthier through Rainmatter,” he added.

Last year, Kamath had revealed that he encountered a “mild stroke” approximately six weeks ago. While Kamath did not pinpoint a specific cause, he speculated that a combination of factors might have contributed to the episode.

A vocal advocate for a healthy lifestyle, Kamath through his initiatives like Rainmatter and the Kamath family foundation, supports endeavors promoting healthier choices among Indians.

Previously, Kamath emphasized the importance of strength training for overall health. He lamented the low engagement in gym workouts among Indians and advocated for greater focus on strength training.