'I had a question that Nikhil failed to ask...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on his brother's podcast with PM Modi

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath had the perfect blend of humor and pride as he reacted to his brother Nikhil’s latest achievement—bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his podcast.



“I had a question that Nikhil Kamath failed to ask: What is PM Narendra Modi’s skin regimen? Jokes apart, this is epic!” he wrote on X, shortly after the podcast with PM Modi went live.

Related Articles

The podcast marks a major milestone, not just for Nikhil but for PM Modi, who made his podcasting debut on the show.

The episode is an intriguing mix of politics, business, and personal reflections. Nikhil, in the podcast, admitted his nerves: “I feel nervous. It’s a tough conversation for me.” Th PM responded with candor, “This is my first podcast; I don’t know how it’ll go with your audience.”

The conversation dives into weighty topics, including global conflicts, youth participation in politics, and Modi’s reflections on his leadership. Recalling his time as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Modi said, “I said something in an insensitive way. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God.”

I had a question that @nikhilkamathcio failed to ask: What is PM @narendramodi's skin regimen? 😬



Jokes apart, this is epic! @nikhilkamathcio started doing podcasts a year ago, and now getting our PM on it is incredible.https://t.co/46DgLBaCAe — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) January 10, 2025

Nikhil, raising a question that many middle-class Indians resonate with, asked, “Growing up in a South Indian middle-class home, we were always told that politics is a dirty game. What is your one advice for people who think the same?” The PM retorted, “If you believed in what you said, we would not be having this conversation.”

The Kamaths-run Zerodha is valued at ₹64,800 crore ($7.7 billion) and manages over ₹5.6 lakh crore in assets. The Bengaluru-based firm reported a staggering ₹4,700 crore in annual profits for FY24, and the brothers hold nearly all the company’s shares.

Ranked eighth among India’s top self-made billionaires by the Hurun List, the Kamaths have proven their ability to create impact beyond finance. With Nikhil’s podcast now hosting the Prime Minister, their reach has expanded into thought leadership.