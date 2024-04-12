Digi Yatra facility to be rolled out to 14 more airports soon; check full list

Digi Yatra is expected to be introduced at 14 additional airports, according to Digi Yatra Foundation CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi. The Digi Yatra allows contactless passenger movement at supported airports where users don't have to carry boarding passes to check-in and security checks.

According to a report by PTI, the rollout timeline hasn't been specified by the Digi Yatra Foundation CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi. However, it will reach the 14 new airports by the end of April. Late last year, Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed that the Digi Yatra facility will be rolled out at 14 airports in the first phase and another 11 airports in the second phase in 2024. By the end of 2024, the facility will be available to a total 38 airports in India.

The Digi Yatra facility uses Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) to identify and provide access to the passenger. Digi Yatra was introduced in December 2022 and currently has nearly 5 million users. It is currently available at 13 airports for domestic passengers.

The following airports are the airports that might soon get Digi Yatra:

Bagdogra

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Coimbatore

Dabolim

Indore

Mangalore

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Srinagar

Trivandrum

Vishakhapatnam.

The foundation is also in talks to make the facility available for international travellers. Despite concerns about data privacy, Khadakbhavi assured that Digi Yatra does not store any passengers' data and the information resides only in the user's phone, under their control.

Recently Business Today reported that many Digi Yatra users were facing issues at the airport during their travels in March end. Users were forced to uninstall the older app and download a new application. They were also forced to re-register themselves on the new application, leading to concerns about the safety and security of data.

Addressing these concerns, Khadakbhavi told PTI that the data shared by a passenger for Digi Yatra is stored in an encrypted format.

The Digi Yatra Foundation is a not-for-profit entity and the nodal agency for Digi Yatra. The shareholders of the foundation include Airport Authority of India (AAI), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL) and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).