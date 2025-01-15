Digital companion for Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi and CM Yogi unveil multi-lingual AI chatbot

As Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced in Prayagraj on January 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a multi-lingual AI chatbot, Kumbh Sah’AI’yak, to enhance the experience of millions of pilgrims and visitors. The chatbot is a central part of the “Digital Mahakumbh” vision aimed at leveraging advanced technology for seamless event management and assistance.

Kumbh Sah’AI’yak, a generative AI tool developed by the Prayagraj Mela Authority and UPDESCO, operates on an open-source large language model provided by Ola’s AI platform, Krutrim. The chatbot offers personalised assistance, real-time updates, travel guidance, and event information, ensuring that visitors enjoy a smooth and informed experience.

“We have implemented robust security and privacy measures to ensure a seamless and safe experience for all attendees,” said Ola Krutrim in a statement.

The chatbot is available through the official Maha Kumbh 2025 mobile app, website, and WhatsApp, ensuring ease of access for users across technological capabilities. Supporting 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, and Bengali, it enables interaction through both text and voice commands.

Key Features:

1. Integration with Google Maps: The chatbot guides users to key locations such as bathing ghats, temples, parking areas, and railway stations.

2. Cultural Insights: It offers historical and traditional information about the Maha Kumbh.

3. Tour and Stay Assistance: Provides details about government-approved packages, local hotels, and sightseeing options.

4. Language Support: Powered by the Bhashini app, it supports 12 Indian languages, ensuring accessibility for a wide audience.

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is expected to attract over 450 million visitors from across the globe during its 45-day duration from January 13 to February 26, 2025. With this initiative, the government aims to provide a modern yet culturally rooted experience for one of the world’s largest religious congregations.