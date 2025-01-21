Donald Trump delays TikTok ban: New executive order signed to give TikTok, app users 75-day reprieve

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of a law banning TikTok, providing the app a temporary reprieve. The order, signed on Monday, pauses the law for 75 days and protects companies working with TikTok from legal penalties during this period.

The order aims to allow time to find a resolution that addresses national security issues while maintaining a platform used by 170 million Americans, as stated by Trump.

The TikTok ban took effect on Sunday, making it illegal for companies to support the app under its current ownership by ByteDance, a Beijing-based firm. Concerns about the app's potential use for spying or data collection by the Chinese government were raised by lawmakers from both parties.

Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court upheld these concerns, ruling that TikTok might face a forced sale or shutdown, citing national interests. The enforcement date was set for January 19.

In response to the anticipated ban, major tech firms like Oracle and Akamai severed ties, while Google and Apple removed TikTok from their app stores. The app went offline temporarily on Saturday night, affecting millions of users for about 14 hours.

The enforcement halt came after Trump, then president-elect, indicated his intention to intervene. He announced plans to delay the ban and protect TikTok's business partners, a promise fulfilled with the executive order signed on Monday.

Trump mentioned the possibility of a "joint venture" involving TikTok, without disclosing specifics. He also suggested that approval from China might be necessary for any future actions.

The temporary pause gives the Trump administration time to explore solutions, including a potential sale to US-based entities. However, the legal and political challenges with TikTok are ongoing.

If a resolution isn't reached by the end of the 75-day delay, TikTok might again face removal from app stores, shutdown of hosting services, and legal risks for its partners.

For now, TikTok remains operational, but its future in the US remains uncertain. Whether a deal can be struck that addresses security concerns while preserving its user base is yet to be determined.