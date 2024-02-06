Don’t forget your Apple Vision Pro’s passcode as you may have to take it back to store, says report

Apple's latest innovation, the Vision Pro headset, is reportedly causing a stir among buyers who find themselves locked out due to forgotten passcodes. With the company advising users to visit stores or send their devices to AppleCare customer support for reset, frustration mounts for those caught in this predicament, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported.

Priced at $3,500, the Vision Pro headset offers a groundbreaking fusion of three-dimensional digital content and real-world visuals, potentially revolutionising home television viewing and workplace computing.

Released in US stores last week, the headset competes in a market teeming with more affordable alternatives from Meta Platforms, HTC, and others, although previous attempts have largely catered to the gaming community without achieving mainstream success.

Despite its lofty price tag, the Vision Pro boasts bespoke computing chips and intricate displays unmatched by its competitors. Analysts foresee its potential to challenge conventional two-dimensional screens in both domestic and professional settings.

However, Apple's outreach to developers has yielded mixed results, with streaming giant Netflix notably absent from the roster of supported apps. While consumers can access content via the device's web browser, the absence of a dedicated Netflix app highlights hurdles in securing widespread content partnerships.

Nevertheless, Apple's longstanding collaboration with Walt Disney underscores the Vision Pro's potential appeal, with reports suggesting a bespoke app is in the works. This partnership, indicative of a broader history of cooperation between the two tech titans, hints at Vision Pro's future as a transformative force in the entertainment and productivity realms.

YouTube also has the Vision Pro app on its roadmap now. YouTube spokesperson Jessica Gibby told The Verge, “We’re excited to see Vision Pro launch and we’re supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari. We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap.”

