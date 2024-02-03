'Some customers had tears in their eyes': Tim Cook on people embracing Apple Vision Pro

Apple's CEO Tim Cook graced the launch of the revolutionary Vision Pro mixed reality headset, witnessing an emotional response from customers as they either purchased or experienced the device for the first time. Venturing into Apple's Fifth Avenue store in the bustling heart of New York City, Cook personally greeted patrons on the inaugural day of the headset's release.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Cook shared his exhilaration on X, accompanied by captivating snapshots from the NYC store. "What a thrilling morning celebrating the launch of Apple Vision Pro at Apple Fifth Avenue! The era of spatial computing has arrived," he expressed.

Witnessing firsthand the awe-inspiring reactions of individuals experiencing Apple Vision Pro, Cook shared, "Seeing people’s reactions to trying Apple Vision Pro for the first time today was wonderful. Some people had tears in their eyes! Our mission is to enrich people’s lives, and I could feel that happening in real time. What a day."

Apple provided demonstrations of the headset at their stores on a first-come, first-served basis, while also offering customers the opportunity to reserve demo slots commencing Monday, February 5.

The tech behemoth revealed an impressive lineup of over 600 apps and games meticulously crafted for the Apple Vision Pro headset.

The Vision Pro boasts transformative spatial experiences, converting any space into a personal theatre for immersive entertainment, facilitating novel modes of collaboration, content creation, and offering exhilarating gaming escapades.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, lauded the extensive array of experiences awaiting users. "With more than 600 new spatial experiences to explore in the all-new App Store, alongside more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, users can discover a wide array of apps that expand the boundaries of what’s possible," she remarked.

The Vision Pro is equipped with ultra-high-resolution displays, surpassing the pixel density of a 4K TV for each eye, providing users with an unparalleled viewing experience akin to a 100-foot screen.

Sports enthusiasts can revel in immersive experiences with apps like PGA TOUR Vision, offering real-time shot tracking overlayed on 3D renditions of actual golf courses, coupled with essential statistics and tournament details.

Top entertainment apps, including Disney+, have embraced Vision Pro's unique capabilities, offering viewers innovative ways to engage with their favourite content.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, elaborated on the immersive experience provided by the Max app. "With the Max app for Apple Vision Pro, fans can transform their space using the Iron Throne Room environment for an immersive experience that brings viewers into the iconic Red Keep," he shared.

Moreover, Apple Music aficionados can enjoy over 100 million songs ad-free, with Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio, seamlessly integrated with AirPods Pro (2nd generation) via USB-C, ensuring an unparalleled acoustic experience.

