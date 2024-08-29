Dreame Technology enters India's personal grooming market with new hair dryers, styling system, and IPL device

Dreame Technology has expanded its product line in India to include a range of personal grooming and styling products. This new lineup comprises three high-speed hair dryers - the Pocket, Glory, and Gleam - the AirStyle 5-in-1 Hair Care and Styling System, and an IPL Hair Removal Device.

"Technology is at the heart of Dreame’s operations, and we are passionate about using it to create products that elevate user experience," stated Manu Sharma, Managing Director of Dreame India. "The Dreame set of hair and beauty products showcases the brand’s commitment to offering state-of-the-art features for hair drying, styling, finishing and maintenance, all while maintaining elegance, durability and user-friendliness. By simplifying and providing a salon-like upkeep through the five products, we hope to redefine home-based cosmetology and elevate self-care standards and practices for consumers across India.”

Here's a closer look at the new Dreame grooming products:

Hair Dryers:

Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer: A compact and travel-friendly dryer with a powerful 110,000 RPM motor, versatile styling attachments, multiple temperature and airflow settings, and negative ion technology for frizz control.

Hair Glory Hair Dryer: Designed for quick drying, this lightweight dryer boasts a 110,000 RPM motor, negative ion technology, four temperature settings (including a cool air mode), and two airflow speeds.

Hair Gleam High-Speed Hair Dryer: A high-performance dryer with a 110,000 RPM brushless motor for rapid drying, precise temperature control at 57°C, a built-in negative ion generator, and a sleek, user-friendly design.

AirStyle 5-in-1 Hair Care and Styling System:

This versatile system offers five functionalities in one device, including:

Fast dryer

Auto-wrap barrel

Smoothing brush

Round volumising brush

Flyaway attachment

The AirStyle features a 100,000 RPM motor, a special airflow design utilising the Conada effect for gentle yet effective styling, and three temperature and airflow settings.

IPL Hair Removal Device:

This at-home IPL device utilises FDA-approved technology with A++ ice-cooling technology for pain-free hair removal. It offers eight customisable energy levels, an Auto Glide Mode for efficient treatment of larger areas, and a sleek display for monitoring settings.

Pricing and Availability:

Hair Gleam: Rs 6,999

Hair Glory: Rs 7,999

Pocket High-Speed: Rs 8,999

IPL Hair Removal Device: Rs 19,999

AirStyle 5-in-1: Rs 24,999

The Hair Gleam, Hair Glory, Pocket High-Speed, and IPL Hair Removal Device are available now on Amazon.in. The AirStyle 5-in-1 will be available starting September 5 on Amazon.in.