Dreame Technology expands smart cleaning lineup in India with new robot vacuums and more

Dreame Technology has significantly expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of a diverse range of robotic vacuum cleaners, a wet and dry vacuum, and cordless stick vacuums. These new offerings cater to a variety of cleaning needs, promising advanced features and intelligent cleaning solutions for Indian households.

The new lineup includes

Robot Vacuums and Mops: D10 Plus Gen 2, D9 Max Gen 2, and L10 Prime, featuring high suction power, customisable cleaning options, and advanced navigation and mapping technology.

Wet and Dry Vacuum: H12 Dual, offering four operation modes, an edge-to-edge cleaning brush, a high-speed brushless motor, and a long-lasting battery.

Cordless Stick Vacuums: Mova J10, J20, and J30, equipped with brushless motors, illuminating multi-surface brush heads, and multi-layer filtration systems.

"The market for Robot Vacuum cleaners and Dual Wet & Dry Cleaners in India is growing rapidly and we see a significant opportunity to cater to the Indian households," said Manu Sharma, Managing Director of Dreame India. "At Dreame, we are committed to establish ourselves as a trusted brand in this space by delivering reliable, innovative products that seamlessly fits in our customers' lives. Our new range of vacuum cleaners are designed to make home cleaning effortless, reaffirming our dedication to enhancing everyday living through technology.”

These new products are available on Amazon India starting at Rs 7,999.

Key Highlights of the New Dreame Products

L10 Prime: Self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop with advanced dual rotary mop pads, powerful suction, and ultrasonic carpet detection.

D10 Plus Gen 2: Auto-empty robot vacuum and mop with 6,000Pa suction power, a floating rubber brush for pet hair removal, and smart navigation.

D9 Max Gen 2: Entry-level robot vacuum with simultaneous sweeping and mopping capabilities, high-precision motion sensors, and carpet boost feature.

H12 Dual: Wet and dry vacuum with four operation modes, a high-speed brushless motor, smart dirt detection, and a self-cleaning function.

Mova J30: Cordless stick vacuum with a 450W brushless motor, simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, a folding tube for extended reach, and a multi-layer filtration system.

Mova J20: Cordless stick vacuum with a 250W brushless motor, LED-illuminated brush head, and a folding tube design.

Mova J10: Cordless stick vacuum with a 150W brushless motor, specialised nozzles for various cleaning tasks, and an advanced filtration system.