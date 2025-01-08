scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Dreame Technology unveils smart home ecosystem at CES 2025; see details

Feedback

Dreame Technology unveils smart home ecosystem at CES 2025; see details

Dreame has unveiled innovative cleaning solutions and beauty tools at CES 2025.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Dreame Dreame

Dreame Technology has unveiled its next-generation cleaning solutions and beauty tools at CES 2025. Highlighting its revolutionary ecosystem under the banner “All Dreams in One Dreame,” the showcase includes cutting-edge products such as the X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum, Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner, and AirStyle Pro Hair Tool. 

“Our product range reflects a deep commitment to making life easier and more meaningful,” said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. “Our CES 2025 lineup is not just about cleaning or styling; it’s about giving people the freedom to focus on what truly matters.”

Key Product Highlights

    1.    X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum
    •    Features: Equipped with the ProLeap™ system for seamless step-climbing up to 6cm, HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush for tangle-free cleaning, and AceClean™ high-temp spray cleaning technology.
    •    Price: $1,699.99 (pre-sale offers include discounts and extended warranties).
    2.    Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner
    •    Features: PoolSense™ for shape recognition, 8,000GPH suction power, and LiFi Control System for precision.
    •    Price: $1,599.99 with pre-sale discounts available.
    3.    H12 Pro FlexReach Wet & Dry Vacuum
    •    Features: 180° lie-flat cleaning capability, TangleCut™ Technology, and dual self-cleaning modes.
    •    Price: $449.
    4.    Z30 Cordless Stick Vacuum
    •    Features: 310AW suction, HEPA filtration, and 90-minute runtime for powerful and hygienic cleaning.
    •    Price: $499.99 with launch offers.
    5.    AirStyle Pro Hair Tool
    •    Features: A 7-in-1 hair styling solution with customizable attachments for salon-quality results.
    •    Price: $399, launching in May.

Availability

The new products will be available for purchase on Dreame’s website and Amazon beginning February 2025, with pre-sale discounts and promotional bundles available for early adopters.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 08, 2025, 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement