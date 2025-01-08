Dreame Technology unveils smart home ecosystem at CES 2025; see details

Dreame Technology has unveiled its next-generation cleaning solutions and beauty tools at CES 2025. Highlighting its revolutionary ecosystem under the banner “All Dreams in One Dreame,” the showcase includes cutting-edge products such as the X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum, Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner, and AirStyle Pro Hair Tool.

“Our product range reflects a deep commitment to making life easier and more meaningful,” said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. “Our CES 2025 lineup is not just about cleaning or styling; it’s about giving people the freedom to focus on what truly matters.”

Key Product Highlights

1. X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum

• Features: Equipped with the ProLeap™ system for seamless step-climbing up to 6cm, HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush for tangle-free cleaning, and AceClean™ high-temp spray cleaning technology.

• Price: $1,699.99 (pre-sale offers include discounts and extended warranties).

2. Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner

• Features: PoolSense™ for shape recognition, 8,000GPH suction power, and LiFi Control System for precision.

• Price: $1,599.99 with pre-sale discounts available.

3. H12 Pro FlexReach Wet & Dry Vacuum

• Features: 180° lie-flat cleaning capability, TangleCut™ Technology, and dual self-cleaning modes.

• Price: $449.

4. Z30 Cordless Stick Vacuum

• Features: 310AW suction, HEPA filtration, and 90-minute runtime for powerful and hygienic cleaning.

• Price: $499.99 with launch offers.

5. AirStyle Pro Hair Tool

• Features: A 7-in-1 hair styling solution with customizable attachments for salon-quality results.

• Price: $399, launching in May.

Availability

The new products will be available for purchase on Dreame’s website and Amazon beginning February 2025, with pre-sale discounts and promotional bundles available for early adopters.