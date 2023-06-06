Duck yes! Apple iPhone users to finally get this much-requested feature

Apple's highly anticipated WWDC event for developers on Monday brought forth a range of exciting announcements and updates. One of the fun noteworthy reveals was the iPhone maker's plan to address a long-standing issue with its Autocorrect feature, which has often replaced expletives with the word "ducking."

During the event, Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief, highlighted the upcoming improvement, stating, "In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too." This change aims to prevent users from experiencing frustration when the Autocorrect feature mistakenly alters their intended texts.

The iPhone's Autocorrect feature has always had its peculiarities, occasionally swapping misspelt words with what it perceives to be a more logical alternative. Unfortunately, these substitutions can lead to unintended changes in the meaning of a sentence or phrase. Such incidents often result in subsequent texts expressing exasperation with the Autocorrect's behaviour, with users exclaiming "damn autocorrect!" However, the persistent "ducking" substitution has long been a source of either amusement or annoyance, depending on how frequently users have had to revise their messages or vent their frustrations at their devices (as the iPhone cannot correct verbal outbursts).

While the Autocorrect adjustment received attention at the event, Apple had a host of other significant items on its agenda as well. One major announcement was the unveiling of an expensive new mixed-reality headset, which is poised to provide users with an immersive and groundbreaking experience. Furthermore, Apple provided insights into its plans for revamping its desktop and laptop offerings, exciting news for loyal customers.

The positive reception of Apple's announcements was evident in the stock market, with Apple shares reaching an all-time high on Monday. The surge in share prices pushed the company's market valuation to nearly $3 trillion, setting a new record. This remarkable achievement underscores the dominance of the iPhone and its significant market share, which has led to a cool 280 per cent increase in Apple's stock price over the past five years.

It is important to note that iPhone users have always had the option to disable the Autocorrect feature on their devices. This gives users the freedom to express themselves using any language, including profanity if desired. However, the upcoming tweak by Apple indicates the company's commitment to refining the user experience and reducing frustrations, ultimately striving to provide a seamless and intuitive typing experience for all iPhone users.

