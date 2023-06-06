Apple's iOS 17 to drop support for many iPhones, see if yours is on the list

Apple is gearing up for its annual fall release of the latest operating systems across its product lineup. As tradition dictates, the tech giant will inevitably leave some older devices behind. If you happen to still own an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or an iPhone X (which, let's be honest, was a fantastic device), you won't be able to update to the upcoming iOS 17. To install the new OS, your iPhone must be equipped with an A12 Bionic chip or a later version.

However, if you own an iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, iPhone SE (second-gen), or any newer models, you'll have access to a range of exciting features, including Live Voicemail transcripts, the StandBy display mode, and improved autocorrect.

Also Watch: Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, Vision Pro AR headset, MacBook Air, WatchOS 10 and more announced

For iPad users, Apple has a host of additions in store for the upcoming iPadOS. Customisable lock screens, an enhanced Health app, interactive widgets, and many more features are set to grace the iPad experience. Unfortunately, owners of the fifth-generation iPad and the first-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro will not be able to install iPadOS 17. However, the following iPad models will be supported: iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later)

Apple Watch users can breathe a sigh of relief as all devices running watchOS 9 will continue to receive support. Those fortunate enough to own an Apple Watch Series 4 or a later model will be able to enjoy the forthcoming watchOS 10, which emphasises widgets and brings enhancements to apps like Cycling and Compass, among other exciting updates.

Mac users can also expect some notable changes with the introduction of macOS Sonoma. Alongside a range of features, this desktop and laptop operating system will introduce a Game Mode that optimises CPU and GPU performance, leading to higher framerates for gaming enthusiasts. The following Mac models will support macOS Sonoma: iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), iMac Pro (2017), Mac Studio (2022 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later)

Last year's major update, macOS Ventura, was compatible with the iMac models from 2017 and later, the Mac Pro models from 2019 and later, the iMac Pro from 2017, the MacBook Air models from 2018 and later, the Mac mini models from 2018 and later, and the MacBook and MacBook Pro models from 2017 and later.

Finally, tvOS 17 will bring long-awaited FaceTime capabilities to Apple TV. Additionally, users can rejoice in the ability to locate a misplaced remote using their iPhone, among other new features. This operating system will be available for both Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment