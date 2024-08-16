Dyson enters beauty portfolio with Chitosan-powered wet line hair styling products

Dyson, known for its innovative technology in hair care appliances, is taking a bold step into the world of hair styling products with the launch of its Dyson Chitosan formulations range. This new line marks a significant expansion for the brand, venturing beyond devices into the realm of ingredient science.

The Dyson Chitosan range is powered by a unique, sustainably sourced chitosan derived from oyster mushrooms. This complex macromolecule, engineered with Dyson Triodetic technology, provides flexible all-day hold without the stiffness and crunch often associated with traditional styling products.

"Whilst some other styling products use simple polymers that stick the strands of hair together like glue. Dyson’s formulas work differently. When used in Dyson Chitosan formulas, the complex macromolecule helps create flexible bonds that support hair strand by strand, for 2x the hold, with movement and shine,” said James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer

This innovative approach to styling allows hair to move naturally while maintaining its shape, even in high humidity. The products are designed to work synergistically with Dyson's hair tools, extending the life of your styles.

Dyson's entry into formulations builds on years of research and development in hair science, evident in its popular hair dryers, stylers, and straighteners.

"Dyson products have changed the way we style, forever. Working with the engineers now, it’s inspiring to see that they set no boundaries and leave no stone unturned when it comes to innovating solutions to our common problems. It’s what gets us up every morning” Kathleen Pierce, President, Dyson Beauty.

The Dyson Chitosan range includes:

Pre-style cream: Primes, holds, and conditions hair, transforming from a cream to a sheer serum for smooth application. Available in four variants tailored to different hair types and preferences.

Post-style serum: Holds, hydrates, and defines finished styles for up to 12 hours, reducing frizz and protecting hair in humid conditions.

Dyson's commitment to sustainability extends to its product packaging, which is designed to be refillable and durable. The range also features a precision applicator that dispenses the exact amount of product needed, reducing waste and ensuring consistent results.

"We want to take the guesswork out of styling. Overuse can weigh hair down and cause styles to lose shape prematurely. Because Dyson’s formula is highly concentrated, a little goes a long way. This system reduces the chance of error, allowing you to adjust the quantity until you find the right balance, ensuring consistent styling results.” - Amy Johnson, Head of Education at Dyson

The Dyson Chitosan formulations range is currently being introduced in select markets and will be available in India soon.