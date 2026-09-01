Dyson expands into oral care: Electric toothbrush with CameraJet targets gaps and plaque

Dyson has launched the CameraJet globally, describing it as the only toothbrush with a camera and jet. Its 100,000-pixel macro lens camera uses Gap Optical Targeting and machine learning to scan 28 live images per second, identifying, tracking and predicting gaps between teeth in real time.

Dyson CameraJet uses a camera to find gaps

The company has now introduced a new approach to oral care after six years of research and development, combining imaging, machine learning, precision fluid dynamics, advanced brushing technology and connectivity. The result is a new dental system designed to identify difficult-to-reach areas and bring multiple oral-care steps into a single routine.

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Within 100 milliseconds of detecting a gap, the device triggers a conical burst of mouthrinse precisely where it is needed. Dyson says the system runs on 16 million lines of code and was trained using more than 470,000 dental images.

Conical jet targets plaque

The toothbrush uses a broad conical spray instead of the needle-type jet used by traditional water flossers. Dyson says testing with its proprietary proxy plaque showed that the wider jet can sweep away plaque while operating at lower pressure, helping make it gentler on gums and enamel.

A 12.5ml anti-gravity tank delivers controlled jets regardless of whether the toothbrush is upright, angled or horizontal.

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Sonic brushing and connected features

The dual-bristle head combines firmer inner bristles for surface stains with softer outer bristles for the gumline. Variable sonic oscillation is designed to prevent bristle stalling. Dyson says external testing found up to 69% more plaque removal than market-leading premium electric toothbrushes in hard-to-reach areas.

The CameraJet connects via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the MyDyson app, offering live viewing, guided cleaning, coverage mapping and personalised feedback. Images are not recorded or stored on the device or in the cloud.

While the Dyson Dental System is currently rolling out in designated markets, release details for India will be shared closer to availability.