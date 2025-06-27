Dyson study finds traditional wet cleaning methods in India may be making floors dirtier, not cleaner

India’s deep-rooted obsession with clean homes might be doing more harm than good, according to Dyson’s first Global Wet Cleaning Study released on 26 June 2025. While Indian households lead in frequency and time spent cleaning floors, the tools and methods used are falling short of ensuring hygiene, the study reveals.

The report shows that 94.5% of Indian homes have hard flooring such as tiles, stone or wood, which demand regular wet cleaning. Yet, the widespread use of mops, cloths, and buckets may be ineffective or even counterproductive. Nearly half (49%) of Indian respondents admit they don’t change the cleaning water between rooms, spreading dirt rather than removing it.

“Indians are among the world’s most dedicated floor cleaners, almost 1 in 2 clean their hard floors daily, more than double the global average,” said Tim Hare, Dyson Engineer. “But frequency doesn’t guarantee hygiene. Traditional cleaning methods and tools could be spreading dirt and bacteria.”

According to the study, 1 in 3 Indians find wet cleaning too time-consuming, and 28% find the process physically tiring. Frustrations include ineffective edge cleaning, slippery floors, and difficulties cleaning hard-to-reach spaces. Despite this, only 33% of respondents believe cloths or sponges are effective for hard floors.

Interestingly, while 62% of Indians say vacuum cleaners with wet functionality are the best solution, awareness and adoption of advanced wet cleaning tools remain low.

In response to these challenges, Dyson has introduced the Dyson WashG1, a wet floor cleaner designed to handle wet and dry debris in one pass. The device uses dual counter-rotating microfibre rollers and a separation system that keeps dirty water and solid debris apart. It also features self-cleaning technology and quick-dry capabilities that leave floors ready to walk on 80% faster than traditional mopping.

Dyson also highlighted its multi-functional Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine, a cordless vacuum cleaner that combines dry vacuuming with a wet roller head for deep cleaning. With powerful suction, anti-tangle tech and illumination features, it is designed to tackle everything from fine dust to sticky spills.