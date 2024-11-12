Dyson unveils HP10 Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 in India with all-in-one filtration, heating, and cooling

Dyson has announced its newest addition to the air purification market in India, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1, designed to improve air quality while doubling as a heating and cooling device. Priced at ₹56,900, the HP10 model is available in Black/Nickel and White/White and can be purchased at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores across the country.

Engineered to sense, capture, and project purified air across an entire room, the Dyson HP10 uses core Dyson filtration technology to remove up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns. This includes common indoor pollutants like dust, pollen, and pet dander, ensuring a consistent and thorough purification experience.

The HP10’s advanced sensors detect and measure airborne particles, providing real-time updates on pollutant levels through its LCD display. This feature allows users to monitor air quality at a glance, with the purifier automatically adjusting its settings based on pollution events triggered by daily activities like cooking or cleaning.

To support uninterrupted sleep, the Dyson HP10 includes a Night Mode with reduced operational noise and a dimmed display, as well as an adjustable sleep timer with pre-set intervals.

At the core of the HP10 is Dyson’s HEPA filtration system, known for its fully sealed design that captures and traps ultrafine particles inside. Utilising Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, the purifier circulates over 290 litres of purified air per second, reaching every corner of the room. The purifier’s versatility also provides cooling airflow during hot months and efficient heating in cooler seasons, making it a year-round solution for home comfort.