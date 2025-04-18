EA Sports F1 25 set to launch with LIDAR technology, reverse tracks, smarter AI racing

EA Sports has officially lifted the lid on F1 25, revealing a host of significant changes ahead of the game’s release on 30 May 2025. Developed by Codemasters, the upcoming title promises an upgraded driving experience across visuals, customisation, and realism, with the most comprehensive update to the franchise in recent years.

Real-World Accuracy with LIDAR-Scanned Tracks

One of the most notable advancements comes in the form of visual fidelity, with F1 25 introducing LIDAR-scanned circuits for Bahrain, Miami, Melbourne, Suzuka, and Imola. LIDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, captures millions of data points to ensure heightened realism.

Off-track elements have also seen improvements. Trees and foliage now more closely match their real-world counterparts, including regional species such as cherry blossoms in Suzuka, and more accurate surface changes, such as the smoothing of Silverstone’s Wellington Straight.

F1 25 uses LIDAR scanning for tracks

Reverse Layouts for Iconic Tracks

For the first time in the franchise, F1 25 will bring reverse layouts for several iconic circuits, including Silverstone, the Red Bull Ring, and Zandvoort. These tracks will provide an entirely new challenge for experienced players.

Path Tracing on PC and 8K Support on PS5 Pro

The PC version of F1 25 will support path tracing, delivering more accurate lighting and reflections. This feature, available under the "Ultra Max" graphics preset, will make F1 25 a visual showcase for high-end gaming PCs.

For console players, F1 25 will have support for 8K resolution on the PlayStation 5 Pro, ensuring that every detail, from the car textures to the trackside barriers, is rendered with stunning clarity. PS5 Pro users will also benefit from smoother split-screen gameplay at 60fps.

Smarter AI and More Dynamic Racing

Artificial intelligence drivers have received a serious upgrade in F1 25. They’re now more aware of track position, better at defending and overtaking, and manage DRS and ERS usage more like real-world racers. Racing against the computer should feel less predictable and more like a genuine wheel-to-wheel fight.

New Features and Improvements

Aside from the key updates, F1 25 includes several other notable additions:

New Decal Editor allows players to create custom liveries, providing more creative freedom than ever before.

New events in the F1 World mode offer additional challenges and rewards for players.

Updated Engine Sounds: The game features adjusted and unique engine noises that further immerse players in the action.

Roster updated for the 2025 season, including Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari and six rookies.

Podium celebrations have been reanimated using motion-driven cameras.

Off-track pick-up (eg. grass or gravel) now leaves more noticeable visual traces on tyres, affecting grip.

NVIDIA Audio2Face powers more expressive facial animations in interviews and cutscenes.

New rule changes incorporated, such as Monaco’s mandatory two-stop strategy and the removal of fastest lap points.

Release Details

F1 25 launches globally on 30 May 2025. Players who pre-order the Iconic Edition will receive up to three days early access and additional content linked to cover star Lewis Hamilton and Apple Original Films' F1 movie.