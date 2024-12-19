Elon Musk clarifies Starlink status in India amid seizures of devices linked to smuggling, militancy

Elon Musk has confirmed that Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by his company SpaceX, is currently inactive in India. The comments come in the wake of Indian authorities seizing two devices bearing the Starlink logo in separate operations involving militancy and drug smuggling. Musk stated that the service had “never been on in the first place” in the country.

The controversy began after the Indian Army shared images of a Starlink satellite dish and receiver discovered during a December 13 search operation in the northeastern state of Manipur, a region affected by prolonged communal conflict. According to two military officers familiar with the operation, the device was reportedly being used by a militant group and may have been smuggled through Myanmar, where Starlink devices have been documented in use by rebel groups despite the company’s absence from the region.

Separately, Indian authorities uncovered another Starlink device earlier this month during a drug bust at sea, which resulted in the seizure of $4.2 billion worth of methamphetamine. Officials suspect the smugglers used the satellite internet device for navigation and have issued a legal demand to Starlink for details about its purchase.

Responding to the situation on his platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk stated, “Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India” and reiterated that the service was “never on in the first place.” The remarks were made in response to a social media post by the Indian Army highlighting the seizure of the Starlink device in Manipur.

This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2024

Starlink is actively seeking approval to provide satellite broadband services in India, a process that includes addressing security concerns raised by the government. The company has yet to secure the necessary clearances to operate legally within the country.

India’s stringent approach to security has become a critical hurdle for Starlink’s expansion. The regulatory scrutiny mirrors concerns in other regions, particularly where satellite internet devices could be misused in conflict zones or for illicit activities.

The recent seizures underscore broader concerns about the potential misuse of satellite internet technology. With its global reach and decentralized capabilities, Starlink devices have drawn attention from governments worldwide. While these features are beneficial for connecting remote areas, they also pose challenges in ensuring that the technology is not exploited by criminal or militant groups.

As Starlink works to address these concerns and gain regulatory approval, its future in India remains uncertain. The company’s ability to assure authorities of its operational security will be pivotal in determining whether it can tap into the country’s growing demand for high-speed satellite broadband.