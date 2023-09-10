Elon Musk confirms the name of his third child with singer Grimes; but what does it mean?

Elon Musk has not only confirmed that he has a third child with the Canadian singer Grimes (Claire Boucher). A Twitter post citing the upcoming biography on Musk claimed that Musk’s third child with Grimes is named Techno Mechanicus. However, Musk responded to the post saying it is actually ‘Tau Techno Mechanicus’.

Like the other two children, the name seems to be a combination of the interests of both the parents. Musk also presented the possible meaning behind the name of the new child. He wrote “Circumference/Diameter”. The general meaning of the word Tau is the ratio between the circumference and radius of a circle.

The meaning of the remaining two parts of the name hasn’t been revealed yet. But the word Tecno could be the popular music music genre and the word ‘Mechanicus’ could be derived from Musk’s fascination with mechanics. The age and birthday of the child haven’t been revealed yet.

How many children does Elon Musk have?

Musk and Grimes have three children together, namely: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, and Tau Techno Mechanicus. With the inclusion of Tau, Musk has a total of 10 biological children.

Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

The biography on Elon Musk written by Walter Isaacson will be made available from September 12. Many of the excerpts of the book have revealed information about the richest man on the planet and his personal journey which had been shrouded in mystery for the most part. The new book not only talks about Musk's personal life but also his journey as a entreprenuer and business man.

