Elon Musk-Donald Trump interview: EU issues stern warning to Tesla CEO, Musk responds

The European Commission recently sent a stern letter to Elon Musk, addressing concerns about the management of harmful content on X (formerly Twitter). The letter was penned by Thierry Breton, a Member of the Commission, and focused on X’s obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a key EU regulation for large online platforms.

Related Articles

Breton acknowledging the planned live conversation between Musk and US presidential candidate, Donald Trump, which would be accessible to EU users. Breton emphasised that X, with over 300 million users worldwide, has been designated as a "Very Large Online Platform" under the DSA, which means it has heightened responsibilities to ensure compliance with EU laws.

Breton wrote, "As the individual entity ultimately controlling a platform with over 300 million users worldwide, of which one third in the EU, that has been designated as a Very Large Online Platform, you have the legal obligation to ensure X’s compliance with EU law and in particular the DSA in the EU."

The letter highlighted the dual responsibility X has to protect both freedom of expression and information, while also ensuring that "all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content." Breton, hinting towards the recent riots in UK, pointed out that some events have shown how such content can incite violence, hatred, and disinformation, particularly during politically sensitive times.

He added, "This is important against the background of recent examples of public unrest brought about by the amplification of content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation."

Breton also warned Musk of ongoing legal proceedings against X related to its handling of illegal content under the DSA, particularly in areas concerning the spread of disinformation. He noted that X’s content reaches EU users and that the platform’s practices could have significant spillover effects in the EU, especially during major political events. "We are monitoring the potential risks in the EU associated with the dissemination of content that may incite violence, hate and racism in conjunction with major political – or societal – events around the world," Breton stated.

The letter concluded with a clear warning: "My services and I will be extremely vigilant to any evidence that points to breaches of the DSA and will not hesitate to make full use of our toolbox, including by adopting interim measures, should it be warranted to protect EU citizens from serious harm."

During the live broadcast with Donald Trump, Musk responded by expressing concern over what he described as increasing "attempts of censorship, even from other countries." Donald Trump shifted the discussion to economic issues, commenting on the trade deficit between the US and the EU, and recalling his efforts to get NATO allies to contribute more financially for their protection during his presidency.

Musk also posted a tweet in direct response to the letter sent by EU.