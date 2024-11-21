Elon Musk listens in as Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks to Donald Trump after election victory: Report

Elon Musk reportedly joined a phone call between President-elect Donald Trump and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, according to The Information. Pichai had called Trump to congratulate him on his election victory, with Musk listening in. The move highlights Musk’s growing influence in Trump’s inner circle, where he has been advising on policy and personnel decisions.

Musk publicly endorsed Trump during the election and has become a key figure in Trump’s transition team. As co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, he has been actively involved in meetings and discussions at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, even influencing cabinet picks. His involvement is widely seen as a way to safeguard the interests of his companies, which rely heavily on government policy and subsidies.

Musk’s rising prominence has not been without controversy. A recent dinner at Mar-a-Lago reportedly escalated into a heated argument between Musk and Boris Epshteyn, one of Trump’s senior advisers. The clash, described by sources as a “massive blowup,” came after Musk criticised Epshteyn’s recommendations for cabinet appointments, including controversial candidates like Matt Gaetz for attorney general. Musk accused Epshteyn of leaking transition details to the press, while Epshteyn retorted that Musk didn’t know what he was talking about.

Trump’s management style, which often pits advisers against each other, seems to have fuelled these tensions. But Musk’s proximity to Trump remains unshaken. In fact, Trump has joked about Musk’s near-constant presence at Mar-a-Lago, saying, “Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him.”

Musk played a significant role in Trump’s campaign, contributing $119 million to a pro-Trump political group and attending rallies as a key supporter. His relationship with Trump is both strategic and personal, with Musk even spending election night at Mar-a-Lago. His position in Trump’s inner circle has given him a direct line to policy discussions that could benefit Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures tied to government regulation.

Musk’s role in Trump’s orbit goes beyond traditional advisory duties. From sharing memes with Trump on X to advocating for specific personnel decisions, Musk has embraced his influence with flair. However, his constant presence has reportedly caused friction with Trump’s long-time aides, who feel sidelined by Musk’s outsized involvement.

The specifics of the Trump-Pichai call remain unclear, but Musk’s participation reflects his expanding role in Trump’s decision-making process, even extending to discussions with major tech executives. As Musk continues to balance his business interests with his advisory role, his ability to shape policy could have far-reaching effects on the tech industry and the relationship between business and government in Trump’s presidency.