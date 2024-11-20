‘Teach the fear of childlessness’: Elon Musk sparks debate with controversial tweet

Elon Musk has sparked a debate with a recent tweet suggesting that society should teach the fear of childlessness instead of the fear of pregnancy. The comment has garnered both support and criticism, contributing to ongoing discussions about declining birth rates and Musk's views on population issues.

Musk, who recently became a father for the twelfth time earlier this year, has consistently voiced concern over global underpopulation. He believes that encouraging people, particularly those with high IQs, to have more children is crucial for the future of civilisation. Musk's large family underscores his commitment to this belief.

The billionaire has children with three women: five with his first wife, author Justine Musk, three with Canadian musician Grimes, and three with Shivon Zilis, Neuralink's director of operations. Zilis, who had twins with Musk in 2021, reportedly gave birth to their third child earlier this year, as per Bloomberg.

Instead of teaching fear of pregnancy, we should teach fear of childlessness https://t.co/0wUUADibcl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2024

Zilis, a Yale graduate with a background in economics and philosophy, has been a significant figure in Musk's life, both professionally and personally. She joined Neuralink in 2017 and has previously worked at OpenAI, another Musk-founded venture. Their personal relationship became public in 2022 when they petitioned to include both parents' surnames as middle names for their twins.

Musk's tweet aligns with his pro-natalist views, yet critics argue it downplays the challenges of pregnancy and parenting. Many highlight the risks women face during pregnancy, such as rising maternal mortality rates in the United States. Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, has openly discussed the life-threatening complications she experienced during her first pregnancy, leading the couple to opt for a surrogate for their second child.

Elon, I would rather have no children than father 12 kids by multiple women who I rarely, or never see.



If you were an average Joe you'd bed labeled a deadbeat dad but because you're the richest man in the world, you seem to get a pass. — Joe Bangles CBE (@JoeBangles11) November 17, 2024

We need children to not cost millions of dollars then brother — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) November 17, 2024

Supporters of Musk's statement argue it challenges a culture that often emphasises the difficulties of parenthood while neglecting its joys and societal benefits. Musk's views resonate with the pro-natalist movement, advocating for higher birth rates in developed nations. However, critics express concerns about the movement's links to eugenics and potential misogynistic undertones.

Having children is apart of keeping your legacy going



Nobody talks about it from that angle — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) November 17, 2024

The mainstream media has brainwashed and scared people into not having children. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 17, 2024

As Musk continues to advocate for his vision of humanity's future, his controversial remarks are expected to remain a central topic in public and political discourse.