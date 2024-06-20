scorecardresearch
Elon Musk on OpenAI: From open source to ‘maximum profit AI’

Musk's initial vision for OpenAI was to counterbalance Google's dominance in the AI field.

Elon Musk and Sam Altman Elon Musk and Sam Altman

Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 with the ambition of ensuring the safe development of artificial intelligence, expressed regret over the organisation's current trajectory at the Cannes Lions Festival. He lamented its shift from an open-source model to one focused on "maximum profit," stating, "It is closed source for maximum profit AI, which is different from what was intended."

Musk's initial vision for OpenAI was to counterbalance Google's dominance in the AI field and to promote transparency and collaboration. "It is important to have…a global free speech platform where people from a wide range of opinions can voice…their views," he explained, drawing parallels between his approach to "X" and the early goals of OpenAI.

The organisation's evolution into a closed-source, profit-driven entity has raised concerns about the potential risks associated with uncontrolled AI development. Musk, a vocal advocate for AI safety, believes that OpenAI's current path deviates from its founding principles of responsible innovation and open collaboration.

Despite his misgivings about OpenAI's direction, Musk remains optimistic about the potential of AI to transform society for the better. He emphasised the need for careful development and ethical considerations, urging developers to prioritise "training the AI to be as truthful as possible and to be curious" in order to mitigate potential risks.

Published on: Jun 20, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
