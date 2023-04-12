scorecardresearch
Elon Musk says he is not ready to sell Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk on his 6-month experience of running Twitter: 'Quite painful and a rollercoaster'

Elon Musk fired two thirds of the staff after his Twitter takeover. Elon Musk fired two thirds of the staff after his Twitter takeover.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that he is not ready to sell his company for the same amount he spent on it i.e. $44 billion. In an interview on Twitter Spaces with BBC, Musk talked about his 6 months' experience of heading Twitter. The interview attracted over three million listeners.

Elon Musk on selling Twitter 

On being asked if someone offered him $44bn right now, would he sell Twitter? Musk instantly responded with a “No”. However, he then clarified that he might consider it if he could be sure that the buyer was as committed to telling the truth as he says he is.

Notably, billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter last year in October at $44 billion. In a previous report by The Information, Elon Musk values Twitter at about $20 billion. 

Musk added that he is no more the Twitter CEO. When asked who is, he replied “Floki, a Shiba Inu”, his pet. Back in February, Musk posted a picture of his dog sitting on the CEO chair wearing a black t-shirt that has “CEO” written on it. The caption on the tweet read: “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing”.

Musk further said that running the company has been “quite painful” and a “rollercoaster” for him. However, he still feels that buying the company was the right thing to do.  

Elon Musk on Twitter layoffs 

Further in the interview, he spoke about the changes that the company has witnessed since Musk's Twitter takeover. Musk talked about mass layoffs that took place after he bought the company. He revealed that Twitter now has 1,500 employees, down from 8,000. In simple words, he admitted to firing over two-thirds of the entire staff.

At that time, Musk addressed the layoffs saying the company had to take cost-cutting measures. After these massive job cuts, hundreds of employees eventually resigned by themselves.

Musk talks about legacy blue checks 

The Twitter CEO further confirmed that all the legacy blue checks will be removed from the platform by April 20. The company began the process on April 1.

Published on: Apr 12, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
