'India has very strict social media laws': Elon Musk on why Twitter posts related to BBC docu on PM Modi were taken down

Elon Musk on Wednesday morning clarified that he wasn't aware about BBC's documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and related posts that were taken down by Twitter.

In a Twitter Spaces conversation with BBC journalist James Clayton, Musk was asked why Twitter took down posts regarding the documentary film which was later banned in India.

Musk said, "I'm not aware about this particular case... India has very strict social media laws."

He also added that if given a choice between complying with a country's law and going to jail, he would choose the former.

"If the choice is between complying with laws or going to jail, I'd rather comply with laws than have any of my people go to jail," he said.

In January, BBC released the first of its two-part series of the early political life of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The documentary was widely criticised in the country and later banned.

After the ban on documentary, many links to the film were removed by Twitter and YouTube after they responded with the request made by the Indian government.

The Ministry of External Affairs had slammed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and exhibits a colonial attitude.

