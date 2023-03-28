Elon Musk to limit Twitter polls, 'For You' recommendations to verified users

Elon Musk has announced that from April 15th only verified accounts will be eligible to appear in 'For You' recommendations. According to Musk, this is the only realistic way to address the issue of advanced AI bot swarms taking over. Without this measure, he believes it would be a 'hopeless losing battle'.

Musk also stated that voting in polls will require verification for the same reason. This move is likely to have a significant impact on the way users interact with For You recommendations and polls.

Musk's latest move also falls in line with the deadline to move to the new Twitter Blue subscription. Musk has announced that all legacy blue tick owners will soon start losing their verification badge.

In his tweet, Musk said, "Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason."

Twitter Blue Subscription

Elon Musk's new move is expected to make the Twitter Blue subscription more attractive to hardcore users of the social media network. The company introduced Twitter blue in India at a price of Rs 650 per month for users in India. However, if you plan to buy the subscription via Android or iOS applications, you will end up paying Rs 900 for the same benefits.

