Elon Musk to UK PM Rishi Sunak: ‘There will be a point where no job is needed, AI will be able to do everything’

UK recently conducted the world’s first AI Safety Summit, after which UK PM Rishi Sunak decided to interview Elon Musk. The interview focussed on Musk’s views on generative AI and his views on the regulation of the technology. Musk was quick to point out that if AI regulation is done right, it will lead to a time when no job is needed. He also thanked UK PM Rishi Sunak for inviting China into the conversation for AI regulation.

During Musk’s chat with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he said “It’s hard to say exactly what that moment is, but there will come a point where no job is needed. You can have a job if you wanted to have a job for personal satisfaction. But the AI would be able to do everything.”

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly known as Twitter), and a new AI startup called xAI, spoke about the future implications of artificial intelligence (AI). He believes that AI has the potential to become the most disruptive force in history and could eventually make human jobs obsolete.

According to Musk, there will come a time when AI will be smarter than the smartest human. At that point, people won’t need to work unless they want to for personal satisfaction, as AI would be capable of doing everything. He joked that this idea might make people feel comfortable or uncomfortable.

Musk compared AI to a magic genie that can grant unlimited wishes. However, he also warned about the threats AI poses to humanity. He once said that AI could be more dangerous than nuclear weapons and has called for a pause in the development of AI more advanced than OpenAI’s GPT-4 software.

Musk said, “If you wish for a magic genie, that gives you any wish you want, and there’s no limit. You don’t have those three wish limits nonsense, it’s both good and bad. One of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life.”

AI Safety Summit 2023

Musk’s comments were made after a landmark summit in Bletchley Park, England. At this summit, world leaders tried to agree on a global communique on AI and discussed the risks it poses to humanity. They focused on potential doomsday scenarios that could occur with the invention of superintelligence. The U.S. and China, two countries often at odds over technology, agreed to find a global consensus and meet at the summit to tackle complex questions around AI, including its safe development and regulation.

