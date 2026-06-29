Elon Musk turns 55: The 55 biggest milestones that changed tech, space, and AI

On June 28, Elon Musk, the man of many titles, turned 55, with a legacy that spans entrepreneur, engineer, trillionaire, rocket innovator, and now AI pioneer. Musk briefly became the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX went public, caught a rocket booster with a giant robotic arm, sent a chip into someone's brain, and managed to rebrand the world’s most-used social media platform, Twitter, which is now known as “X.”

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Hate him or get inspired by him, he is a man who has done groundbreaking things, all in one lifetime. Here are 55 milestones Musk achieved as he turned 55 years old.

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Elon Musk’s 55 milestones at age 55

Musk’s teens and 20s

While the majority of us spent our preteens watching cartoons and playing video games, Musk was writing code for video games. At the age of 12, he developed a game called Blastar and sold it to a magazine for $500.

At the age of 19, he started building PCs and sold them out of his college dorm, building an entrepreneurial mindset at a young age. Later, at age 24, Musk co-founded Zip2, a city-guide software company with his brother Kimbal. However, he sold the company for $307 million and founded X.com, an online payments startup, at age 27, but later the company became “PayPal.”

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30s were the founding years

In just three years, he took PayPal public and then watched eBay acquire it for $1.5 billion. Musk acquired around $165 million of that deal. All this was done when he was aged 30, founding two major giants, but it did not quite work in his favour. In the same year, he founded SpaceX, entering the aerospace industry.

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At age 32, he co-founded Tesla Motors to build electric vehicles, and three years later he founded another company, SolarCity, as two impossible companies weren't enough. However, it was just the beginning of his successes.

At age 35, the Tesla Roadster was shipped; at age 37, Falcon 1 became the first privately developed liquid-fuelled rocket to reach orbit. At 38, SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket for the first time, a milestone known as its maiden flight.

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At age 39, Tesla went public, and it was one of the most-watched IPOs of 2010. Also flew Dragon to orbit in the same year, and it became the first commercial spacecraft to reach the ISS when Musk was 40.

40s were about making history

At age 41, Musk opened Tesla's first Supercharger stations that solved the range anxiety problem. When he was 43, he unveiled the Powerwall home battery, launched Tesla Autopilot, and shipped the Model X, popularly known for having falcon-wing doors.

At 44, Tesla launched the Model 3, which was marketed as a more affordable option than its previous launched models.

At 45, SpaceX reflown a used Falcon 9, and in the same year, Musk opened Tesla's first Gigafactory, founded Neuralink, started The Boring Company, and unveiled the Solar Roof, all in one year.

At the age of 46, SpaceX under Musk launched the Falcon Heavy, which was said to be the most powerful operational rocket at the time, with a Tesla Roadster in the payload for good measure. Tesla also unveiled the Tesla Semi.

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At age 47, he launched the first batch of Starlink satellites, which became the world's largest satellite internet constellation.

At age 48, he sent the first NASA crew to orbit on a SpaceX vehicle. Unveiled the Cybertruck. Launched Tesla Megapack. Shipped the Model Y, which would go on to become one of the world's best-selling cars.

Finally, at age 49, he won NASA's Artemis contract to land humans on the Moon.

Trillion-dollar 50s and AI boom

At age 50, his company flew the first all-civilian crew to orbit and unveiled Optimus, Tesla's humanoid robot.

At 51, he launched the first full Starship test and bought Twitter for $44 billion, which was known to be one of the most dramatic acquisitions.

At 52, he rebranded Twitter to X. Founded xAI. Launched Grok, his AI chatbot. And put a Neuralink chip in a human brain for the first time.

At 53, Musk and his AI company completed the construction of the Colossus supercomputer. Conducted the first private spacewalk in history. Unveiled the Cybercab autonomous vehicle. xAI acquired X.

In the same year, SpaceX successfully recovered the Starship rocket's Super Heavy booster by catching it with giant mechanical arms on the launch tower. This was considered one of the most audacious engineering feats.

At 54, his AI company released Grok 4. SpaceX acquired xAI. And took SpaceX public, which was one of the most viewed IPOs, which briefly made Musk the world’s first Trillionaire.

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As Musk turns 55 this year, it will be exciting to see what he does next.