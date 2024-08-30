Elon Musk vs Judge: X faces potential shutdown in Brazil amid Supreme Court legal battle

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is bracing for a potential shutdown in Brazil after a tense legal standoff with Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes. The dispute centres on compliance with Brazilian laws, with X’s owner, Elon Musk, accusing the court of punishing the platform for resisting censorship.

X, which is popular in Brazil, posted an announcement from its global affairs account, warning that it expects Moraes to order the platform’s shutdown soon. This warning came shortly after the platform missed a court-imposed deadline to name a legal representative in the country.

Earlier, the Supreme Court froze the local bank accounts of Musk’s Starlink, a satellite internet company in which he owns a 40% stake. This move is part of a broader conflict involving X, which could soon be forced to halt operations in one of its most significant markets.

The financial sanctions on Starlink are linked to unpaid fines imposed on X for not handing over documents requested by the court. Local reports suggest the fines could amount to at least 20 million reais (about $3.6 million), though this figure hasn’t been confirmed by Reuters.

Musk’s reaction and accusations

Musk has openly criticised Judge Moraes, describing the court’s decision to block Starlink’s accounts as illegal and claiming it unfairly punishes both shareholders and ordinary Brazilians. Musk has also labelled Moraes as “an outright criminal,” further escalating the conflict.

Starlink accused the judge of issuing orders without due process, fuelling tensions between the billionaire and the Brazilian judiciary.

Censorship Dispute at the Core

The ongoing dispute largely revolves around whether Moraes can compel X to block certain accounts accused of spreading misinformation. Many of these accounts are linked to supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who claim he was unfairly defeated in the 2022 election. Musk has called these orders censorship and has resisted complying with them.

Brazilian law mandates that all internet companies must have a legal representative in the country who can be held accountable for their operations. Moraes recently issued an ultimatum for X to name such a representative or face suspension.

This legal and digital conflict could lead X to lose one of its most valuable markets, especially at a time when the platform is struggling with advertising revenue. X had previously announced plans to close its operations in Brazil due to what it described as censorship orders, although it has continued to provide services to Brazilian users.

The platform’s representatives have indicated a willingness to comply with the court’s decisions after an initial resistance. However, the ongoing legal issues and accusations of non-compliance have kept the conflict alive.

The legal showdown has sparked a mix of reactions in Brazil, with many X users taking to the platform to share memes and opinions about the dispute. Some users argue that Moraes is undermining freedom of speech, while others believe Musk must adhere to Brazilian law.