‘I don’t know how he could’: Donald Trump backs off on idea of giving Elon Musk cabinet role

Former President Donald Trump has walked back on his earlier suggestion that billionaire Elon Musk could have a role in his administration if he wins the 2024 presidential election. Despite previously praising Musk and expressing interest in working with him, Trump now seems to doubt that the Tesla CEO could manage the responsibilities of a formal government position.

Related Articles

Last week, Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican nomination, told Reuters that he would “certainly” consider giving Musk a role in his administration, calling the SpaceX founder “a very smart guy.” Musk appeared to respond positively, posting an AI-generated image of himself in front of an American flag on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “I am willing to serve.” This enthusiasm followed a two-hour conversation between the two last month, during which Musk proposed the creation of a “government efficiency commission” aimed at improving how taxpayer money is spent. Musk even offered to help with such a commission, adding fuel to the speculation that he could play a significant role in a potential Trump administration.

Trump’s latest statements

However, in a recent interview with former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan, Trump dialed back his earlier statements, suggesting that while Musk could be a valuable consultant, he likely wouldn’t hold a formal cabinet position. “What he really would like to do is get involved in cutting some of the fat and he does know how to do it and he loves the country… I put him in the cabinet, absolutely. But I don’t know how he could do that with all the things he’s got going.” Trump told Ryan. Trump did not entirely dismiss the idea of working with Musk.

Trump’s tempered expectations may be influenced by legal and financial considerations. Musk’s wealth is closely tied to his various business ventures, and US law prohibits government officials from engaging in matters that could affect their personal financial interests. This could make it difficult for Musk to take on a formal role in the government without running into significant conflicts of interest.

In the coming months, as the 2024 election draws nearer, it remains to be seen how this budding relationship will evolve and whether Musk’s influence will extend beyond the boardroom into the corridors of power.