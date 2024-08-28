scorecardresearch
Business Today
TECHNOLOGY

NEWS

Elon Musk asks X employees to justify stock grants in one-page summaries

Elon Musk asks X employees to justify stock grants in one-page summaries

Elon Musk has asked X employees to submit a one-page summary of their achievements to qualify for stock grants. This has caused increased anxiety within the company, which is already dealing with delayed promotions and potential layoffs.

Elon Musk on Microsoft IT outage Elon Musk on Microsoft IT outage

Elon Musk has asked employees at X, the company formerly known as Twitter, to submit a one-page summary detailing their achievements in order to qualify for stock grants. According to The Verge, these stock options will be awarded based on the anticipated impact of each employee’s contributions to the company.

This move comes at a time of heightened anxiety within the company. The atmosphere at X has been tense following a recent delay in the promotions process, which was postponed without explanation. Employees are also bracing for potential layoffs as the company struggles under Musk’s leadership.

Further adding to the unrest, X has yet to distribute the annual equity refresher that was supposed to be issued in April. Musk had previously assured employees that they would be able to regularly cash out stock, similar to the arrangement at SpaceX, but this promise has not yet been fulfilled.

Published on: Aug 28, 2024, 7:31 AM IST
