Elon Musk's dog Floki takes over as Twitter CEO, sparks internet frenzy

Twitter has been in the news recently for the unexpected appointment of a new CEO. Elon Musk, who recently acquired the social media platform in a $44 billion deal, announced on Twitter that the new CEO of Twitter is none other than his pet dog, Floki, a Shiba Inu. Musk shared a picture of Floki sitting in the CEO's chair, wearing a Twitter-branded T-shirt and surrounded by documents and a laptop.

In a series of tweets, Musk expressed his admiration for his new CEO, who he believes is a better CEO than "the other guy", hinting either at himself or the former CEO Parag Aggarwal. Musk's move has attracted mixed reactions from the Twitter community, with some seeing it as a fun joke, while others view it as another example of Musk's eccentric behavior.

February 15, 2023

It is no secret that Musk is looking for a new CEO for Twitter, to replace himself. He even teased the idea of hiring famous YouTuber MrBeast as the next CEO of Twitter. However, Musk still retains the position. After Musk's latest Tweet about the new CEO, we aren't sure if it will stand the tests of legality but the internet sure had its share of laughs.

President Miles would love to meet and discuss the future. pic.twitter.com/0jNm1atg1C — Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) February 15, 2023

The new CEO of Twitter loves Dogecoin — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 15, 2023

the leader we've been waiting for pic.twitter.com/eGvoLsMSrZ — Crypto Divining Dog (@CryptoDogDivine) February 15, 2023

I wonder if he’s going to tell us who the new CEO or if he’s going to going to Doge the question. — Sash Joveski (@SashJoveski) February 15, 2023

