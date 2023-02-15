scorecardresearch
Elon Musk's dog Floki takes over as Twitter CEO, sparks internet frenzy

In a series of tweets, Musk expressed his admiration for his new CEO, who he believes is a better CEO than "the other guy", hinting either at himself or the former CEO Parag Agrawal

Floki, Musk's Shiba Inu has been appointed as new 'Twitter CEO' Floki, Musk's Shiba Inu has been appointed as new 'Twitter CEO'

Twitter has been in the news recently for the unexpected appointment of a new CEO. Elon Musk, who recently acquired the social media platform in a $44 billion deal, announced on Twitter that the new CEO of Twitter is none other than his pet dog, Floki, a Shiba Inu. Musk shared a picture of Floki sitting in the CEO's chair, wearing a Twitter-branded T-shirt and surrounded by documents and a laptop. 

In a series of tweets, Musk expressed his admiration for his new CEO, who he believes is a better CEO than "the other guy", hinting either at himself or the former CEO Parag Aggarwal. Musk's move has attracted mixed reactions from the Twitter community, with some seeing it as a fun joke, while others view it as another example of Musk's eccentric behavior. 

It is no secret that Musk is looking for a new CEO for Twitter, to replace himself. He even teased the idea of hiring famous YouTuber MrBeast as the next CEO of Twitter. However, Musk still retains the position. After Musk's latest Tweet about the new CEO, we aren't sure if it will stand the tests of legality but the internet sure had its share of laughs. 

    

Also read: Meme cryptocurrency Floki Inu up 45% after Elon Musk’s tweet; what happened here?

Published on: Feb 15, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Feb 15, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
