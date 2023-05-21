Elon Musk's fascination with India: From Butter Chicken, Taj Mahal to Indian talent

Elon Musk's admiration for various aspects of Indian culture has been evident, despite not explicitly expressing his views on the country. One area where his appreciation shines through is Indian cuisine, as he has consistently shown excitement and delight for the flavours that India has to offer.

In a recent tweet, Musk couldn't contain his enthusiasm for Indian food, specifically expressing his love for the delectable combination of butter chicken and naan. Just a couple of days ago, when a Twitter user praised this mouthwatering duo, Musk wholeheartedly agreed, indicating that he has savoured these appetising dishes himself. Butter chicken and naan are widely enjoyed components of North Indian cuisine, and it seems that Musk has also developed a fondness for their culinary delights.

Moreover, Musk's praise for India extends beyond its cuisine. He has previously shown admiration for individuals with Indian heritage who have achieved significant milestones in the tech industry. One such example is Parag Agrawal, who made history in November 2021 by becoming the first Indian CEO of Twitter. Musk had expressed his positive sentiments about Agrawal and the talent of Indians in general, recognising their contributions to the United States.

However, it is worth noting that Musk's relationship with Agrawal took an unexpected turn when Musk personally removed him from his position after gaining control of Twitter. Despite any disagreements or conflicts that may have arisen, Musk's initial acknowledgement of India's pool of highly skilled and talented individuals remains an important statement.

Beyond the realm of food and technology, Musk's fascination with India extends to its remarkable landmarks. During a visit, he was captivated by the architectural marvel of the Taj Mahal and couldn't resist sharing his awe with the world. Responding to a tweet praising Mughal architecture, Musk recounted his personal experience, stating, "It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world."

