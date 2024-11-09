scorecardresearch
Elon Musk’s net worth surpasses $300 billion as Tesla shares surge following Donald Trump’s US election victory

Musk now holds a net worth of approximately $304 billion, making him the only person with a fortune exceeding $300 billion.

Elon Musk’s wealth has surged past the $300 billion milestone as Tesla shares soared, reflecting a significant boost following Donald Trump’s victory in the recent U.S. presidential election. According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, Musk now holds a net worth of approximately $304 billion, making him the only person with a fortune exceeding $300 billion.

Tesla’s stock experienced a dramatic 8.19% rise on Friday, reaching $321.22 per share, which propelled Musk’s wealth by 4.71% in a single day. Musk’s net worth had been at $250 billion before the election results but leaped by over $54 billion in just five days, marking a 30% increase in Tesla’s stock value over the week.

Trump’s return to the White House has significantly impacted Musk’s fortune, as the Tesla CEO was a vocal supporter throughout Trump’s campaign and made several high-profile appearances at Trump rallies. Trump also endorsed Musk, adding to the momentum that has contributed to Tesla’s stock rally.

Following Musk, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of $230.7 billion, followed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at $224.5 billion, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg with $203.8 billion, and luxury magnate Bernard Arnault and family at $165.5 billion.

Trump’s re-election marked his support for major tech billionaires during his campaign, including Musk, Ellison, Bezos, Zuckerberg, and Google’s Larry Page. Since Trump’s win, Musk has reportedly been in close communication with the new administration, even participating in a recent call between President-elect Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signalling his growing influence in the government.

Musk’s vast fortune remains tied closely to Tesla’s fortunes. The electric vehicle leader stands to benefit from supportive federal policies, and Musk has previously indicated that, if given a role within the Trump administration, he would push for a regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles, essential for Tesla’s growth trajectory.

Published on: Nov 09, 2024, 8:54 PM IST
