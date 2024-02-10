Elon Musk's Neuralink switches location of incorporation to Nevada

Neuralink, Elon Musk's pioneering brain-chip implant venture, has announced a significant shift in its corporate base. The company has officially relocated its incorporation from Delaware to Nevada, as confirmed by the respective business registries of both states.

This decision follows closely on the heels of Musk's recent declaration regarding Tesla's corporate domicile. Last week, Musk revealed plans for Tesla to undergo a shareholder vote on transferring its incorporation from Delaware to Texas, prompted by a judicial nullification of his lucrative $56 billion compensation package.

However, legal experts caution that the relocation of Tesla's incorporation may encounter formidable obstacles, particularly in the form of potential investor litigations. Should the move be perceived as a strategic manoeuvre aimed at safeguarding Musk's pay package, it could trigger legal challenges and scrutiny.

In tandem with this corporate reshuffle, Musk disclosed a remarkable milestone for Neuralink. The company has successfully conducted its maiden human trial, implanting a brain chip in a patient who is reportedly recovering favourably from the procedure.

