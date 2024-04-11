scorecardresearch
Business Today
Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly Twitter, down; many users unable to access

X (Formerly Twitter) X (Formerly Twitter)

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter), encountered a significant setback today as users encountered difficulties accessing the platform. Reports from Downdetector, a service dedicated to tracking and monitoring online outages and problems, revealed that a notable portion of users experienced issues accessing the site.

Downdetector, which compiles status reports from various sources, including user feedback, highlighted the widespread nature of the problem. Users from across the platform reported being unable to access X, raising concerns about the reliability of the newly rebranded social media platform.

This incident follows a series of recent outages experienced by platforms owned by Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Earlier this month, both WhatsApp and Instagram, also owned by Meta, suffered a brief but noticeable outage lasting approximately an hour. Moreover, in March, a significant outage affected Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, leaving users unable to access these platforms for nearly two hours.

Published on: Apr 11, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
