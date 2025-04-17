Elon Musk's xAI adds memory feature to Grok, remembers your chats now

Elon Musk's xAI is slowly bridging the gap between Grok and its rivals like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. xAI recently announced a new "memory" feature for Grok, where the chatbot can now remember conversations and things you tell it.

The feature can also remember details from your past conversations, and give you personalised recommendations. You will be able to train Grok by having multiple conversations with the AI chatbot, improving the quality of your responses as it "learns" from you.

Grok now remembers your conversations. When you ask for recommendations or advice, you’ll get personalized responses. pic.twitter.com/UXhX7BjS57 — Grok (@grok) April 17, 2025

The new memory feature is currently being tested in beta on Grok.com and the Grok app for both iOS and Android. However, it's not available for users in the EU or UK.

The setting can be turned off from the Data Controls menu, with the option to delete individual saved memories for every user as well.

Grok isn't the only chatbot to have this kind of memory feature. ChatGPT has long had a similar feature on its platform. OpenAI recently updated the feature to reference the user's entire chat history. Google's Gemini also has a feature where it can remember things based on a user's input.