'Emergency Alert': Here's why many Android, iOS phones are ringing loudly with a flash message

Are you getting random texts and pop-ups with the title 'Emergency Alert: Extreme' and simultaneously, your phone starts buzzing loudly? This could be the new 'Cell Broadcast Alert System' at play. A new tool is being tested by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) in partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to inform Indian citizens of an alarming situation.

The new emergency alert system is designed to provide real-time disaster alerts to citizens. This system, known as the ‘Cell Broadcast Alert System’, aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies.

How does the ‘Cell Broadcast Alert System’ work?

Since August, the government has been sending out alerts in phases to test the new feature across geographies. Recently, the govt sent out a test alert to many phones across the country. A message was flashed on mobile phones- both Android and iOS and a very loud emergency tone was also set off. The message was sent twice, once in English and once in Hindi, a few minutes apart.

Authorities behind the new alert system

The NDMA is overseeing the deployment of this new system. The test alert was part of an effort to assess the effectiveness of the alert system and identify any potential problems.

The message was sent through the Cell Broadcasting System (CBS), a technology that allows mobile operators to send text messages to all phones in a specific area, regardless of the mobile network that the phone is on. This makes it an ideal technology for sending emergency alerts.

The NDMA is conducting these tests to ensure that the alert system is working properly and that it can be used to reach people in the event of a real emergency. The tests also help the NDMA identify any areas where the system needs improvement.

The Department of Telecommunications Cell Broadcasting System (DoT CBS) has announced that they plan to conduct similar tests periodically in various regions.

Citizens are advised not to panic when they receive these alerts, as they are only tests. The flash message clearly states that it is a test and no action is required from the recipient’s end. The buzzing sound can also be stopped by hitting 'Ok' under the flash message.

