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Employee left OpenAI for Apple, allegedly took files of an unreleased device: Report

Employee left OpenAI for Apple, allegedly took files of an unreleased device: Report

OpenAI has accused a former employee, now at Apple, of stealing confidential files related to an unreleased product. Both companies are locked in a legal battle as investigations continue ahead of a 2027 trial.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 12:59 PM IST
Employee left OpenAI for Apple, allegedly took files of an unreleased device: ReportOpenAI revealed that it has identified two personal phone numbers that allegedly received files related to an unreleased product.

OpenAI and Apple feud grows over trade secret theft as the AI giant is now accusing a former employee who now works at Apple of stealing data and presenting the product to senior leaders at Apple. According to a Reuters report, the employee shared more than 100 files about an unreleased product to a personal account, adding another dimension to the legal dispute between the two companies.

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OpenAI alleges former employee working at Apple

OpenAI has shared a new filing in the ongoing legal dispute between OpenAI and Apple in a US federal court in San Jose, California. “OpenAI is very concerned ​that its trade secret and confidential information is now circulating inside Apple, where Apple engineers can shape ⁠Apple’s upcoming products based on OpenAI’s confidential and innovative work,” the filing stated.

It also argues that the presentation took place months ago and points to Apple’s recent launch of its HomeView product as an example of Apple developing its own AI products. However, Apple denies the claims, stating that it has found no evidence supporting the allegations.

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Must read: Spy device in OpenAI office? Employee arrested over allegedly planting ‘sophisticated’ recording device

The company further revealed that it has identified two personal phone numbers that allegedly received files related to an unreleased product. However, Apple's lawyers argued that those two numbers did not match the number the employee uses for work at Apple.

The iPhone maker also highlighted company rules and procedures designed to ensure employees do not bring any trade secrets or confidential files from their previous workplaces. However, Apple said that it will work with OpenAI to further investigate the allegations.

On the other hand, Apple has similar allegations against its former employee working at OpenAI of stealing trade secrets. The case is tentatively scheduled for trial in October 2027, while OpenAI has indicated in court filings that it could be prepared to proceed as early as June 2027.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 12:59 PM IST
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