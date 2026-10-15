OpenAI alleges former employee working at Apple

OpenAI has shared a new filing in the ongoing legal dispute between OpenAI and Apple in a US federal court in San Jose, California. “OpenAI is very concerned ​that its trade secret and confidential information is now circulating inside Apple, where Apple engineers can shape ⁠Apple’s upcoming products based on OpenAI’s confidential and innovative work,” the filing stated.

It also argues that the presentation took place months ago and points to Apple’s recent launch of its HomeView product as an example of Apple developing its own AI products. However, Apple denies the claims, stating that it has found no evidence supporting the allegations.

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The company further revealed that it has identified two personal phone numbers that allegedly received files related to an unreleased product. However, Apple's lawyers argued that those two numbers did not match the number the employee uses for work at Apple.

The iPhone maker also highlighted company rules and procedures designed to ensure employees do not bring any trade secrets or confidential files from their previous workplaces. However, Apple said that it will work with OpenAI to further investigate the allegations.

On the other hand, Apple has similar allegations against its former employee working at OpenAI of stealing trade secrets. The case is tentatively scheduled for trial in October 2027, while OpenAI has indicated in court filings that it could be prepared to proceed as early as June 2027.