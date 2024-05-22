Ericsson launches new software toolkit to strengthen 5G Standalone network capabilities

Ericsson India has introduced a new software toolkit to enhance 5G standalone network capabilities and support premium services with differentiated connectivity.

This portfolio upgrade comes in response to the increasing demands on network capacity and performance due to new use cases and higher mobile user expectations for 5G quality. The toolkit is aimed at helping communication service providers deliver high-performance use cases that require high throughput, reliability, and low latency.

Examples include lag-free mobile cloud gaming, video conferencing, live broadcasting, remote-controlled machines, public safety services, and future XR applications.

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director -Ericsson India states, “The advent of 5G is opening up new opportunities for operators, both in the established mobile broadband business and through the exploration of new value pools. Our new innovative software toolkit empowers our customers to unlock advanced 5G applications through differentiated connectivity. This not only delivers a high-performing on-demand network connectivity for service excellence, but also propels us toward our vision of networks as a platform.”

To boost innovation in India, Ericsson has increased its research and development efforts and formed partnerships with top engineering institutes. Ericsson’s Global Artificial Intelligence Accelerator is using advanced AI technologies, including Generative AI, Trustworthy AI, Edge AI, Machine Reasoning, and Intent-based Networks. These technologies aim to create data-driven, intelligent, and robust systems for automation, evolution, and growth.

“Through the R&D work at GAIA, we are unleashing new revenue potential, business models as well as enabling new opportunities for telecom service providers in India and globally by ensuring network performance, creating future proof customer experiences and improving energy efficiency to meet demands of sustainability” stated Bansal.

In February, Ericsson Research and the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) began a long-term collaboration to conduct joint research in AI, computing, and radio technologies. Additionally, Ericsson Research has started collaborative research with the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) focusing on AI verification for neuromorphic algorithms and computing systems. This research aims to foster both fundamental and applied advancements in sustainable and verifiable cyber-physical systems (CPS), impacting AI and CPS deployment in India.

Moreover, Ericsson Research is partnering with IIT Madras to develop trustworthy, explainable, and bias-free AI models for future AI-native 6G networks. Significant resources have been committed to this joint research initiative.