ETFs see $4.6B in volume in first day of trading in US, but India is staying away

US-listed bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $4.6 billion worth of shares trade hands , according to LSEG data, as investors jumped into the landmark products approved by the U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday.

The products mark a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry that will test whether digital assets - still viewed by many professionals as risky - can gain broader acceptance as an investment.

Eleven spot bitcoin ETFs - including BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, among others - began trading Thursday morning, kicking off a fierce competition for market share.

Grayscale, BlackRock and Fidelity dominated trading volumes, the LSEG data showed.

"Trading volumes have been relatively strong for new ETF products," said Todd Rosenbluth, strategist at VettaFi. "But this is a longer race than just a single day's trading.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank does not "emulate" others when it comes to regulations and asserted that the bank's as well as his own opposition to cryptocurrencies remain unchanged.

He also said that emerging markets and the world cannot afford to have a "crypto mania."

"What is good for another market need not be good for us. Therefore our views -- both that of the Reserve Bank and personally that of mine -- remain the same," Das said.