Europe's richest man is suing X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, here’s why

LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault is joining forces with several French newspapers in a legal dispute against Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). The lawsuit, filed by major French publishers including Le Parisien, Les Echos, Le Figaro, and Le Monde, accuses X of using their content without providing fair compensation, a move they argue is in violation of European Union copyright laws.

The French publishers base their claims on a recent EU directive that mandates digital platforms to pay news organisations for using their content. While tech giants like Google and Meta have agreed to compensate publishers, X has reportedly refused to negotiate similar agreements, prompting the current legal challenge.

Arnault, whose luxury empire spans brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Givenchy, has often traded the title of the world’s richest person with Musk. This high-profile legal clash between the two billionaires underscores a broader battle between traditional media outlets and digital platforms over content rights and fair use.

A Paris court recently sided with the French media, ordering X to provide data on its content usage from the publishers. X, however, has allegedly not complied with this ruling, which has escalated the legal proceedings.

The case could have far-reaching consequences for journalism and digital rights in Europe, potentially setting a precedent for how tech companies compensate media outlets in the future.