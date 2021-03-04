'Even porn shown': SC calls for regulation of OTT content

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Thursday, March 4, called for screening of the films, web shows, and other content shown on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

The apex court also observed that "even pornographic material" is being telecast on some of them, asking for a mechanism to screen such programmes.

It further stated that some regulation is required for web content and that a "balance has to be struck."

An SC bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan ordered the government, represented by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, to place before it the recently framed guidelines for social media platforms on Friday, March 5.

The bench will also hear an anticipatory bail request of Amazon's Aparna Purohit.

The top court was hearing a petition on the controversy around Amazon Prime Video's latest show 'Tandav.'

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Purohit, termed the case against her as "shocking" saying this woman is an employee of Amazon and she is neither a producer nor an actor but still she has been made an accused in around 10 cases relating to the web series across the country.

The Amazon Prime Video had apologised on Tuesday, March 2, over the controversy over 'Tandav' saying that it respects its audiences' "diverse beliefs."

Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming recently.

The Centre last week came out with new guidelines for social media and OTT platforms to ensure adherence to local laws.