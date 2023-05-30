NVIDIA CEO says everyone can become a coder in the age of AI

At the Computex forum in Taipei, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia Corp claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) has effectively eliminated the "digital divide" by enabling anyone to become a computer programmer simply by speaking to a computer. Huang's assertion comes as Nvidia solidifies its position as the world's most valuable listed semiconductor company, with its chips and computing systems playing a vital role in powering AI technologies.

With Nvidia's second-quarter revenue projected to exceed Wall Street estimates by over 50 per cent, the company has been ramping up supply to meet the soaring demand for its AI chips. These chips are crucial components for systems like ChatGPT and other similar services, which rely on AI capabilities to function. Huang's remarks at Computex shed light on the profound impact AI is having on the computing landscape.

"There's no question we're in a new computing era," Huang stated. "Every single computing era allows us to achieve things that were previously impossible, and artificial intelligence certainly fits that bill." He continued, "The programming barrier is incredibly low. We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer now - you just have to say something to the computer."

Huang highlighted the exponential progress AI has made due to its user-friendly nature, making it accessible to individuals from diverse industries. He proclaimed that AI's rapid growth will permeate every sector, fundamentally changing the way we operate.

Nvidia's AI chips have already been instrumental in enhancing various services. For example, Microsoft Corp has utilized the chips to imbue its search engine, Bing, with human-like chat features. To demonstrate the capabilities of AI, Huang showcased a program that composed a short pop song praising Nvidia with only minimal instructions.

Moreover, Huang unveiled several new applications, including a partnership with WPP, the world's largest advertising group, to develop generative AI-enabled content for digital advertising.

Despite Nvidia's pivotal role in the AI revolution, the company has faced challenges in meeting the skyrocketing demand for its AI chips. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, rumored to be establishing an AI startup, recently compared obtaining Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) to acquiring illicit drugs, indicating the difficulty in securing these critical components.

