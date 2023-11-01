'Everyone working more than 70 hours': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says Ola Electric team running at 'full speed' to meet demand

In a recent tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, announced a strong start to the festive season for Ola Electric. The company saw its sales grow by almost 30% in October compared to September. Aggarwal attributed this success to the hard work of his team at the Futurefactory, who he said were working more than 70 hours a week to meet the demand.

This announcement comes amidst a heated debate on social media platform X over comments made by Aggarwal and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy about work hours for the Indian youth. Both industry leaders have endorsed the view that Indian youth should work 70 hours a week.

In his tweet he said, "Very strong start to the festive season by the OlaElectric team! Our sales grew almost 30% Oct over Sep! The Futurefactory is running at full speed and everyone working more than 70 hours to fulfil all the demand! 2023 is set to be a defining year for EVs in India."

During a podcast with 3one4 Capital, Murthy criticised the adoption of 'not so desirable habits from the West' by India's youngsters and called for an increase in work productivity, which he claimed is one of the lowest in the world. He urged young Indians to take ownership of their country and commit to working 70 hours a week.

Aggarwal backed Murthy's views in his tweet, drawing parallels with the struggles of past generations. He pointed out that our grandparents' generation fought for independence and our parents' generation fought for basic necessities of life. He argued that it's now time for the current generation to 'go all in' and build on their legacy.

However, these comments have sparked a debate among netizens. While some agree with Murthy and Aggarwal's views and believe that it's time for India to shine, others argue that demanding a 70-hour work week is oblivious to the realities of life.

Despite the ongoing debate, Aggarwal remains optimistic about the future of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. He believes that 2023 will be a defining year for EVs in the country.

